Jor Bagh wins ‘Anupam Colony’ tag for high standard of waste management

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council on Sunday announced Jor Bagh, an upscale locality in central Delhi, as the latest recipient of the “Anupam Colony” certification for high standards in sustainability, zero waste, and clean sanitation. NDMC vice-chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the initiative is based on a model for sustainable and decentralised waste management to make residential colonies environmentally responsible. (HT)

NDMC vice-chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the initiative is based on a model for sustainable and decentralised waste management to make residential colonies environmentally responsible.

“The Jor Bagh Residents’ Welfare Association had been working towards achieving this certification. It has been granted now as we have assessed that they have reached zero-waste status and fulfilled all criteria for being declared an Anupam Colony,” said an NDMC official.

Jor Bagh is the seventh locality to be declared as an “Anupam Colony” after Satya Sadan Officers Flats, Bharti Nagar, Aradhana Colony, Bapu Dham Colony, New Moti Bagh and Kaka Nagar won the certification.

Under the initiative, household waste is segregated at source: wet waste is converted into compost, and dry waste is further segregated into 12 categories, the official said.

Horticultural waste is composted in wire-mesh bins installed in parks and along roadsides, with the compost distributed to residents free of cost and surplus used by the NDMC’s horticulture department. E-waste is collected separately and sent to authorised recyclers approved by the Central Pollution Control Board.