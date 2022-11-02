Home / Cities / Delhi News / JP Nadda to release BJP’s ‘vision document’ for Himachal on November 4

JP Nadda to release BJP’s ‘vision document’ for Himachal on November 4

delhi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2022 02:27 PM IST

The BJP is in power in the hill state and is pulling out all the stops to remain in the saddle by breaking the precedent of the incumbent being voted out; party sources said Nadda would release the manifesto in Shimla on November 4.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will release the party’s ‘vision document’ (manifesto) for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on Friday. (PTI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will release the party’s ‘vision document’ (manifesto) for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on Friday. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will release the party’s ‘vision document’ (manifesto) for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on Friday.

The elections to the 68-member assembly is scheduled for February 12.

Party sources said Nadda would release the manifesto in Shimla on November 4.

They added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address at least two public meetings each on November 5 and 9.

On Saturday, he will address rallies in Mandi and Solan, they said.

The BJP is in power in the hill state and is pulling out all the stops to remain in the saddle by breaking the precedent of the incumbent being voted out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out