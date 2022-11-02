JP Nadda to release BJP’s ‘vision document’ for Himachal on November 4
The BJP is in power in the hill state and is pulling out all the stops to remain in the saddle by breaking the precedent of the incumbent being voted out; party sources said Nadda would release the manifesto in Shimla on November 4.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will release the party’s ‘vision document’ (manifesto) for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on Friday.
The elections to the 68-member assembly is scheduled for February 12.
Party sources said Nadda would release the manifesto in Shimla on November 4.
They added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address at least two public meetings each on November 5 and 9.
On Saturday, he will address rallies in Mandi and Solan, they said.
The BJP is in power in the hill state and is pulling out all the stops to remain in the saddle by breaking the precedent of the incumbent being voted out.
