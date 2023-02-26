Karnataka is changing rapidly due to fast pace of development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava’ cultural festival organised by the Delhi Karnataka Sangha at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi and addressed the gathering on the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava’ cultural festival (ANI Photo)

Speaking on the occasion, the PM who began with a few words in Kannada, said, “It is a wonderful coincidence that the 75 years of Delhi Karnataka Sangh are being celebrated at a time when the nation is celebrating the 75 years of independence”.

Referring to the efforts being made to popularise the Kannada language, the PM said that spreading the knowledge to help people study in Kannada will be of great help.

Also Read: Development of Karnataka is our top priority: PM Modi

“I am privileged to have unveiled Lord Basaveshwara’s statue in London. His teachings were also made available in different languages. This all signifies that not only the tradition and values of Karnataka but also their Impact, are immortal,” the PM said.

Modi said that the face of Karnataka is changing rapidly due to the fast pace of development.

“There was a time when people after forming government in Karnataka would take its money outside. Today, the country’s money and resources are honestly directed towards Karnataka’s development,” he said.

Modi said the BJP-led government has prioritised the development of Karnataka, unlike the previous governments that would take money out from the state.

In a scathing attack on the Congress-led UPA government, he said the spending by the union government for Karnataka has increased significantly in the past nine years.

Citing details of the spending for the state that goes to polls in a few months, the PM said that the state was given ₹11,000 crore between 2009 and 2014 and this amount has increased to Rs. 30,000 crore in the last nine years under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

He said the spending on rail and highway projects has also gone up substantially. While the state received a total of only ₹4,000 crore for railway projects during the UPA rule, the NDA has spent ₹7,000 crore, Modi said.

“ ₹6,000 crore was spent on building highways in the state in the five years before 2014, it is now ₹5,000 crore annually for the last nine years,” Modi added.

Also Read: PM Modi, Scholz discuss Ukraine, G20 presidency

Referring to Karnataka as the land of tradition and technology, he said the state has cultural history and modern artificial intelligence too. Paying tribute to the legendary, cultural icons from the state, he said the Kannada people have always been an inspiration. The principle of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ was inspired by this land.

He went on to say that India is making strides in technological advancement even as it is making an effort to rejuvenate its cultural and traditional landmarks.

“India is marching ahead, old temples and cultural centres are being rejuvenated and simultaneously it is a world leader in digital payments. Old idols that were stolen are being brought back from abroad, and India is receiving record FDI too. This is what will take us to our aim of developed India,” the PM said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, several other BJP leaders, including union ministers, and religious figures were present at the function.