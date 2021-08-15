Kejriwal announces ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ in Delhi govt schools from Sept 27

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the Aam Aadmi Party-led government’s decision to launch ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ in Delhi schools from September 27 as a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Kejriwal hoisted the national flag at the secretariat building on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

“Our curriculum teaches physics, chemistry but not patriotism. This 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' will instil patriotic values in our children. Delhi government schools will be imparting international-level education as a pact has been signed with International Baccalaureate,” Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo noted that the Delhi government has set up a sports university, not only for Delhi but for the entire nation and he called upon everyone to avail the facilities.

Expressing his gratitude towards the paramedical staff who helped in the contribution to Covid-19 fight, the Delhi chief minister said, “Salute doctors and paramedical staff who laid down their lives during Covid pandemic; immensely thankful to them. The Delhi government gave ₹1 crore to families of frontline workers who lost their lives during the pandemic; want to tell them we are with them."

He urged everyone to come together on the 75th year of Independence and fill the nation with spirit of patriotism.

Kejriwal also congratulated the Olympics medal winners. “Congratulations to Olympic medal winners, need to prepare for 70 medals now. We will prepare to present our case to host Olympics after 2047, have to take Delhi to such level,” he said in a tweet.

Kejriwal said Delhi has given a model of governance to the nation with kind of innovations and ideas being brought to the table. “Goa has made 16,000 litres water free to every family, other governments think of providing free electricity, like the model we have in Delhi,” he stated.