Kejriwal asks for relaxation in Covid vaccine criteria: What prompted request
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:53 AM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to the Centre to relax the eligibility criteria for Covid-19 vaccinations. Here is all you need to know about his comments and what prompted them:

• Kejriwal said his government can inoculate all adult residents of Delhi within three months to tackle steadily rising infections that have triggered concerns of a fresh wave.

• He emphasised that vaccination is the most effective way to control the spread of Covid-19.

• Kejriwal said that his government will increase daily inoculation capacity from 30,000-40,000 to 125,000 by doubling the number of centres from the existing 500 and extending their timing by four hours.

• Health care and frontline workers, along with people over 60 and those aged at least 45 with specified comorbidities, are currently eligible to get vaccinated.

• “The Centre should make vaccines open for all those who are 18 years of age and above. India is producing enough Covid-19 vaccines now to get this done. Walk-in centres should be opened for all. I urge the central government to take this up on a war footing. If this is allowed, we can vaccinate everyone in Delhi (18 years and above) in three months,” Kejriwal said.

Also Read | 9am-9pm: Window for jabs to be expanded at Delhi govt hospitals

• Kejriwal said they will write to the Centre about allowing states to relax the eligibility criteria.

• Infections continued to rise in Delhi on Thursday, with the city reporting 607 new cases, the highest daily infections since January 6.

• Even though the positivity rate remains low, experts believe the latest spike is a matter of concern and could spark the fourth wave of infections in the Capital if strict measures are not ensured.

• The seven-day average of cases, which denotes the case trajectory, currently stands at 456, the highest in over two months, or since January 12.

• This number has now been rising for the past 24 days in the city, which has led to experts saying that it may be the start of the fourth wave of infections in the Capital.

