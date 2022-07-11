Kejriwal, Mann to lead Tiranga Yatra in Palampur
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Himachal Pradesh this week to participate in a Tiranga Yatra organised by his party’s state unit in Palampur in the run up to the assembly polls in the hill state.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will also visit the state to join Kejriwal in the event scheduled to be held in the assembly constituency on Tuesday, the party said on Sunday.
This will be second visit of the AAP supremo and Mann to the poll-bound state within a month.
“AAP’s national convener and Delhi CM Kejriwal will visit Himachal Pradesh on July 12 to participate in Tiranga Yatra in Palampur on July 12. Punjab Chief Minister Mann will also participate in the event,” the party said in a statement.
The Delhi chief minister and his Punjab counterpart had on June 11 participated in a town hall meeting organised in Hamirpur district to deliberate on the state of education in Himachal Pradesh.
While addressing the gathering, Kejriwal and Mann had urged the voters give Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a chance in the upcoming assembly elections, promising to overhaul the education and healthcare system in the state, currently ruled by the BJP.
“If you want the 8.5 lakh students studying in Himachal Pradesh government schools to have a bright future, give a chance to the AAP,” Kejriwal had said.
Having tasted success in the the assembly elections earlier this year, the BJP and the AAP are looking to repeat their strong showing in the Himachal Pradesh polls as well due later this year while the Congress, having swept the 2021 state bypolls, is hoping for a turnaround after a string of poll losses.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes to retain power in the hill state, as it did in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
Riding high on its stupendous victory in Punjab assembly polls, the AAP is looking to make inroads into Himachal Pradesh, projecting itself as an alternative to the BJP and the Congress both.
To woo the voters in the hill state, the party has been showcasing Kejriwal’s Delhi model of governance, promising to form “an honest government” in the hill state and overhaul the education and healthcare sector if voted to power.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will contest all 68 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
Man held with pistol, ₹2.5 lakh at Chandigarh’s Sector 17-18 divider
Police on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man at a naka set up on the Sector 17-18 dividing road with a 0.32 bore pistol, seven live cartridges and ₹2.5 lakh. The accused had no licence for the weapon. As per police, a late night naka was deployed and the accused, Akesh Kanwaljeet Singh Brar of Phidde Khurd village of district Faridkot, was driving a Thar SUV.
Another cheating case registered against former Chandigarh’s Sec-51 RWA president
Police have registered yet another case of cheating against a former president of the Sector-51 RWA for duping a city resident of ₹17.84 lakh. In the latest case, the complainant, Gopal Attri of Burail village, alleged that The accused, Manjit Kaur took ₹17.84 lakh from him for providing a flat under the oustee quota between July 2 and August 10, 2020. But she neither kept her promise nor returned the money.
700 local youths recruited by terror groups in J&K in 4 yrs
Terrorist groups recruited 700 Jammu and Kashmir youths into their fold in the last four years, while 141 terrorists, the majority of them foreigners, are currently active in the union territory, officials said. According to Union Ministry of Home Affairs statistics, a total of 82 foreign terrorists were operating in Jammu and Kashmir as on July 5, 2022, while there were 59 active local terrorists.
Spice of Life | Two promises for the love of daughters
Maya American poet, Angelou When I conceived my second child, I was more than happy to pay regular visits to my gynaecologist for pre-natal check-ups. The gynaecologist looked perturbed. Much for female empowerment! I was still considering how to console her when she took my hand in hers and said, “I would totally understand if you would also like to swap me for some other doctor since you already have a daughter.”
MC to launch ‘Swachhta ki Pathshala’ at Chandigarh schools
Looking to inculcate the lessons of environment preservation and cleanliness in school children, the municipal corporation will kick off an awareness campaign in the city's schools from this week. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra and two joint commissioners will go to schools and hold classes for students starting from Class 6 to 12 under the campaign “Swachhta ki Pathshala”.
