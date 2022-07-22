Kejriwal skips routine weekly meeting with LG
After a row broke out over lieutenant governor VK Saxena ordering CBI probe into Delhi government’s excise policy, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the routine weekly meeting with Saxena held every week at 4pm on Friday with the purpose to ensure better coordination among various departments coming under the elected government and the LG who is appointed by the central government. An official in LG office said that Kejriwal, who had earlier addressed a press conference on the matter of CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy, cited ill health to skip the meeting.
An AAP government official said that the LG too has recently skipped one such meeting.
Soon after the LG joined on May 26, the CM and LG decided to hold the weekly meeting so that issues of coordination can be discussed and the development work can be given a greater pace. Since then, the two have been regularly meeting for the routine meetings.
A Delhi government official said that the CM did not attend the meeting due to some other pre-occupancy and the LG office was informed about it in the morning itself. The official said that the LG didn’t attend the meeting on July 8.
In further response to the statement, an official in the LG office said that the LG convenes such meetings. “He doesn’t need to “skip” them. If at all, LG will cancel such meetings. Besides, LG had not “skipped” the meeting. He was in Jaipur on July 8 to attend the Northern Zonal Council Meeting. Dy CM Manish Sisodia was also there,” the official stated.
-
Himachal police on track to constitute anti-narcotic task force
Around a month after Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur announced that a special task force will be constituted to wage war on drugs in the hill state, the additional director general of police on Friday said a proposal for the same had been sent to the government for approval. The police will also set up field units in the state's pharmacy hub, Baddi, Barotiwaala and Nalagarh, and in Kalaamb in district Sirmaur.
-
Marriage to minor victim does not dilute offence of rape, says HC while refusing man bail
Holding that the offence of rape does not dilute merely because the sexual abuse ended in a marriage between the minor victim and the accused, the Delhi high court denied bail to a 27-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2019. The court said even though the accused has claimed that they later got married at a temple, the same cannot “sanctify” the offence that he committed.
-
Were assaulted by police in Dwarka, say transpersons; cops say duty obstructed
A group of transgender persons alleged that they were assaulted by Delhi Police officials early Friday at Dwarka's Dabri police station. Bela, coordinator at Mitr Trust's a shelter home for transgender persons, Garima Greh, said that after 12.30am Friday, five Delhi Police officials, including one woman officer, came to the shelter home and asked for a person whom they said was reported missing by their parents in Uttar Pradesh.
-
Undue favours for liquor vendors: LG Saxena in CBI complaint
The type of allegations levelled by the LG while referring Delhi's excise policy, 2021-22 to the CBI for a probe included illegally refunding an earnest money deposit to a liquor licensee, waiving off tendered license fee, violating tender norms by increasing the number of liquor shops in a ward and taking decisions without Cabinet approval.
-
Apple at core of HP politics yet again as AAP declares July 22 as martyrs’ day
This is not the first time that apple-growing areas of the state have found themselves at the centre-stage of politics. Apple growing regions, which comprise around 17 assembly segments in Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla, have played a significant role in drawing the political contours of Himachal Pardesh. Apple contributes to around 13.5% of the state's gross domestic produce in Himachal Pradesh, which boasts of a ₹6,000 crore economy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics