Kejriwal writes to Centre over regularisation of 45k civic staff

  • In the letter, Kejriwal said that the proposal on regularisation was pending with the Union home ministry for more than two years.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 05:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, urging him to regularise 4,500 New Delhi Municipal Council employees who are on the regular muster roll of NDMC and have been waiting for many years for their regularisation against the existing vacancies.

In the letter, Kejriwal said that the proposal on regularisation was pending with the Union home ministry for more than two years.

The NDMC employees had recently approached Kejriwal seeking his intervention in the matter.

“I would like to draw your kind attention to the issue of approval of Recruitment Rules of Group ‘C’ posts in NDMC for grant of permanent employee status to Regular Muster Roll (RMR) employees of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). There are around 45,00 employees in NDMC who are presently working as RMR and are waiting to become regular employees of NDMC,” Kejriwal said.

He added, “The proposal for approval of draft Recruitment Rules of Group C posts in NDMC had been sent to MHA vide letter dated 25.09.2020 after approval of the council in its meeting on August 4, 2020 and subsequently revised proposal was sent vide letter dated 16.04.2021.”

Union home ministry officials could not be reached for a comment.

NDMC vice-chairman and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay said the Delhi chief minister was is unnecessarily politicising the issue, and the process of regularising the workers has already been initiated by the council.

“This is a political gimmick to create unrest among the workers. We have already passed the resolution to regularise the workers and the process is on. Being a member of the council Kejriwal should not politicise the matter. What has he done in this matter except writing this letter,” Upadhyay said.

The letter came close on the heels of the announcement by the AAP government in Punjab to regularise an 35,000 contractual government employees.

