New Delhi: Kite flyers from 20 countries will take part in the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) three-day Patang Utsav at Baansera near Sarai Kale Khan from January 15 to 17, 2027, officials said Saturday. Flyers from countries such as Australia, Colombia, France, Indonesia, South Korea and Tunisia are expected to participate. The event will feature giant kites, inflatable kites and synchronised flying displays. (Representative photo) more

Around 50 international kite flyers and 54 Indian participants from different states and Union Territories are expected to attend the festival, the DDA said.

Flyers from countries such as Australia, Colombia, France, Indonesia, South Korea and Tunisia are expected to participate. The event will feature giant kites, inflatable kites and synchronised flying displays.

Visitors will also get a chance to fly kites in designated areas and buy kites and flying thread from stalls set up at the venue, the DDA said.

The festival -- being organised on the directions of lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu -- will have an exhibition on the history of kites, along with photographs of international kite festivals and record-breaking kites.

DDA has also planned three evenings of musical performances, including Sufi music, qawwali, folk and fusion music. At least six cultural groups are expected to perform.

A food court with at least 10 stalls will be set up and activities for children will be organised such as pottery, painting, puppet shows and toy train rides.

DDA said visitor timings, the detailed programme and online booking details would be announced separately.