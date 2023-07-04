Workers at Delhi hospital electrocution site not given safety gloves: FIR

The 18-year-old labourer who was electrocuted on Sunday at an under-construction site in Lok Nayak hospital had complained about the electricity wires lying loose to several people involved in the work, according to an FIR lodged in the case. Police officers at the under-construction site of Lok Nayak hospital where a labourer was electrocuted, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

Sujeet Kumar’s 19-year-old cousin Prince, who also worked at the site, alleged that they were also not given safety equipment despite several requests.

“My cousin died because of their negligence and him not given any safety equipment. Around a year ago, a similar electrocution incident had claimed a labourer’s life,” the FIR reads, a copy of which is with HT.

On the allegations, a senior police officer associated with the case said that the investigating team has issued a notice to the construction company, asking its officials concerned to join the probe. “Further legal action will be taken accordingly,” the officer said.

A case of death by negligence and negligent conduct has already been was registered against the building’s contractor. Initial probe revealed that the labourer accidentally stepped onto a waterlogged floor and was electrocuted while trying to switch on a water pump, police said. The work was being carried out by the Public Works Department through a private construction company.

