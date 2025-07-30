Lagpat Nagar, Saket G block to be linked under Phase 4

The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) — construction arm of the Railways Ministry — has secured a ₹447.42 crore contract to construct a metro link between Lajpat Nagar and Saket G Block in south Delhi under the Phase 4 expansion of Delhi Metro, RVNL said in a statement. The stations include Saket G Block, Pushp Vihar, Saket District Centre, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash-1, Andrews Ganj, and Lajpat Nagar.

“This project will provide smoother, more sustainable, and efficient travel for Delhi,” RVNL said in a statement..

Pradeep Gaur, RVNL chairman and managing director, said, “This is a significant opportunity to contribute to Delhi’s future-ready infrastructure. We are committed to delivering excellence, safety, and innovation, aligning with DMRC’s vision of world-class urban mobility.”

This corridor is a spur of the Golden Line, extending from Tughlakabad to Aerocity, and will feature India’s first three-coach train system. This marks the first Delhi Metro project being undertaken by RVNL, which is currently executing metro projects in eight Indian cities.