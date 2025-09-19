Lalit Modi’s brother arrested in Delhi on charges of raping colleague

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Samir Modi, the 55-year-old sibling of businessman Lalit Modi, after a 31-year-old woman filed a case of rape and criminal intimidation against him, senior officers said. He was produced in the Saket Court in the evening and sent to one-day police custody. He will be produced in court again on Friday. The accused was produced in court and sent to one-day police custody. (Representative photo)

Modi‘s lawyers said that the “complaint is based on concocted facts” and that the allegations were made with the motive of “extracting money” from him.

A senior officer aware of the case details said that the woman, a former colleague of the accused, approached police about a week ago, alleging rape on the pretext of marriage and promises of promoting her professionally. “She said that she had been working with him since 2019. She said that he forced her into a physical relationship on the pretext of promoting her and marriage,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

The officer cited above said that according the complaint filed by the woman, she alleged that in 2022, she was removed from her position and later rehired. The officer did not clarify whether the woman was still working with Modi. “However, she said that she was raped between 2019 and 2025, and also threatened by him,” the officer said.

Based on her statement, a case was registered at the New Friends Colony police station under sections 64 (rape) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and investigation was taken up.

During investigation, police ascertained that Modi was not in the country, due to which they issued a lookout circular against him, the officer said. He landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport around 10am on Thursday, following which Delhi Police were alerted.

A team from the New Friends Colony police station went to the airport and arrested him, the officer said.

Police said he was produced in court and his medical examination was also conducted.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, representing Modi in court said, “The police initially sought a custody of three days and told the court that he has to be taken to several places for recovery…eventually a one-day remand was granted”.

Modi later released a statement through his counsel. “Today, Samir Modi was detained at the airport… Later he was arrested on false charges of rape. On production in court he has been remanded to one-day police custody…. The complaint is based on false and concocted facts and the allegations have been made with the ulterior motive of extracting money from Samir Modi. On August 8 and 13, Samir Modi filed complaints … for extortion and blackmail by the lady… These were supported by Whatsapp chats between them where she asked for an amount of ₹50 crore.”