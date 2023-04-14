East Delhi stabbing: Good Samaritan rushed victim to hospital on scooter

Despite being stabbed multiple times in the chest, abdomen and hand, and bleeding profusely, 27-year-old private security guard Varun fought for life for nearly two hours, but the late arrival of an ambulance cost him his life, said Karan Chaudhary, the 25-year-old Good Samaritan, who accompanied him to two hospitals and remained by his side during his last minutes. Karan Chaudhary (HT Photo)

“It just took me two minutes to rush the injured man to the nearest private nursing home on my scooter. Unfortunately, the hospital was still under construction and wasn’t equipped to handle such a serious case. The doctor referred Varun to Sushruta Trauma Centre but the ambulance arrived after nearly an hour. Varun may have survived had the ambulance come on time and he was timely admitted to the trauma centre. I did my best but could not save his life,” said Chaudhary, who is employed as a cyber security analyst at a software company in Gurugram.

Recalling the incident that took place on Thursday evening, Chaudhary said that he was riding his scooter to his Khajuri Khas home, when he spotted a man holding his abdomen and trying to stop the bleeding with one hand and waiving his other hand for help. A few passersby went by, ignoring his distress signal.

“I immediately stopped my scooter, and he told me that someone had stabbed him. Without wasting any time, I helped him sit on my scooter and rushed him to the private nursing home. The doctor there gave him first aid and said it was a serious case that needed better treatment. I called the police. A police team arrived, and we all waited for the ambulance that arrived almost an hour later. Since Varun needed oxygen support, he could not be taken in the police van,” said Chaudhary.

Chaudhary sat inside the ambulance with Varun and kept on talking to him and enquiring about his health throughout their journey to the trauma centre. He said that the doctor at the nursing home had told him to not let Varun sleep and regularly asked him to show his tongue.

“Varun was brave and fought for his life. He was only telling me that he was not able to breathe. I guess it could be because his heart may have been punctured due to the stabbing. Those were his last words. His family members arrived, but by that time he had died,” added Chaudhary.

On being asked about the alleged delay in the arrival of the ambulance, DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said, “We will verify the allegations and will try to find out what led to the delay, if there was any.”

