Late theatre legend Ratan Thiyam honoured with lifetime achievement award

The stage at New Delhi’s Kamani auditorium lit up on Monday evening with a performance of the stage adaptation of Dharamvir Bharati’s acclaimed poem, ‘Kanupriya’: a version which had been translated, adapted, designed and directed by the late Ratan Thiyam—a leading figure in Indian theatre. Late Ratan Thiyam

Monday was the annual celebration of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s (SBKK) presentation of the Sumitra Charat Ram Award for Lifetime Achievement. This year, the award was conferred on late Ratan Thiyam (1948–2025) — the visionary founder of Chorus Repertory Theatre, Imphal.

The award was instituted in 2010 to honour those who embody the spirit of lifelong devotion to art. The award — comprising a cash prize, a citation, and a plaque — is presented annually on November 17, SBKK’s founder, Sumitra Charat Ram’s birth anniversary.

SBKK director Jayant Kastuar said, “It was on April 29 that our board of trustees at SBKK decided to present the award to Ratan Thiyam. He is the first theatre personality to receive this award. In fact, he had assured us that he would join us, despite his failing health. Sadly, however, he passed away on 23rd July, 2025.”

“Ratan Thiyam, right from the beginning of his life, was schooled into this work of experimental productions on stage, rooted in Manipuri traditions, following his father’s and father’s guru’s legacy. His plays — Chakravyuha, Uttar Priyadarshi, Andha Yug, Chinglon Mapan Tampak Ama, among others — redefined Indian theatre as spiritual meditation. By blending Manipuri music & dance, classical Indian thought, and contemporary stagecraft, he forged a language of universality,” Kastuar added.

Thiyam’s son, Thawai Thiyam, received the honour on behalf of his late father.

Following the conferment of the award by Padma Shri Shobha Deepak Singh, Chairperson, SBKK; Thiyam’s son said: “This is a momentous occasion and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to SBKK from me and my mother for honouring my father.”

He read out a note written by his mother, thanking SBKK for recognising Thiyam’s contribution and celebrating his memory. She further stated in her note that she would have loved to join the celebration but could not come due to health reasons.

SBKK was formally registered by 1952 by Sumitra Charat Ram, establishing it as a centre of Delhi’s performing arts, and Indian classical music, dance, and dance drama.