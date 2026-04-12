Layout plan prepared for Delhi’s 27 industrial areas: MCD

The Delhi government has submitted layout plans for 21 of the city’s 27 non-conforming industrial areas to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), officials said on Saturday. Non-conforming industrial areas in Delhi refer to clusters where industrial activities are being carried out in zones not designated for such use under the city’s master plan. (Representative photo)

Non-conforming industrial areas in Delhi refer to clusters where industrial activities are being carried out in zones not designated for such use under the city’s master plan. These locations, which lack planned infrastructure such as proper roads, drainage systems and civic amenities, are now set to undergo structured redevelopment. Officials added that layout plans for the remaining six areas are expected to be submitted by the end of the month.

“Layout plans for 21 areas have already been submitted to the MCD, and the remaining will be sent shortly. This will allow planned development work to begin in a phased manner,” a senior official said.

Some of these industrial areas includeAnand Parbat, Samaypur Badli, Dabri, Haiderpur, Hastsal, Karawal Nagar, Khayala, Mindka, New Mandoli, and Rithala.

The move follows a policy push to address long-pending gaps in infrastructure in these industrial clusters, many of which have grown organically over the years without adherence to zoning regulations. The absence of approved layouts had earlier prevented civic agencies from undertaking formal development works in these areas.

As per provisions outlined in government’s planning documents, the responsibility to prepare redevelopment layout plans originally lay with the respective industrial associations or societies. These entities were required to complete the process within three years of notification under the Master Plan for Delhi 2021 (MPD-2021). However, the plans were not prepared within the stipulated timeline, leading to delays in infrastructure development.

To address this, the government approved a scheme to facilitate the preparation of layout plans through empanelled expert agencies. Under this framework, industrial associations were provided financial support, with up to 90% subsidy for preparing redevelopment plans for notified non-conforming industrial and godown clusters. Once prepared, these plans are submitted to the MCD for approval through the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

“Earlier, the lack of approved layouts meant even basic civic works could not be undertaken in these areas. With plans now being submitted, the process of regularising infrastructure development can move forward,” the official added.

Over time, these non-conforming areas expand without planned infrastructure, resulting in challenges related to sanitation, traffic congestion, and safety. In the current financial year, the Delhi government announced a dedicated budgetary allocation to initiate infrastructure development in these areas, including provisions for roads, drainage systems and other essential civic amenities. The initiative aims to integrate these clusters into the formal urban framework while addressing long-standing infrastructure deficits.