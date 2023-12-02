Leopard spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm

A leopard has been spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm area, a forest department official said on Saturday. Three species of wildlife have been finalised for the Safari. These include animals from the cat and dog families such as leopards. (HT Photo) (Representational Image)

Two trap cages have been set up to capture the big cat, he added.

According to Subodh Kumar, a beat officer from the forest department (Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary), two teams of the department have been deployed.

"We got a call about a leopard that was spotted at night. With the help of the local police, we conducted a search at 9:30 am and spotted the animal near a farmhouse," Kumar said.

It is a full-grown leopard weighing about 80 to 90 kg, he added.

The forest department has set up two trap cages and instructed people not to gather near those, a police official said.

Two video clips of the leopard have surfaced on the social media, in which the animal could be seen loitering near a farmhouse. In one of the videos, a policeman is seen running, before the leopard jumped from a wall and ran into the jungle.

At least 40 personnel from the forest department and Delhi Police have been deployed in the area, an official said.