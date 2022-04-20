LeT man among two designated as terrorists

The Centre on Tuesday designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Sheikh Sajad alias Sajjad Gul and Al Badr member Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan as terrorists for their involvement in a series of terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir.

While Dar has been involved in funding terrorism and other violence, Gul, who belongs to the LeT terror group, had taken part in the conspiracy to kill journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar in 2018.

Gul and Dar are the 37th and 38th individuals respectively to have been designated as terrorists by the Union Home Ministry.

With these two, as many as eight individuals have been designated as terrorist by the Centre in the last fortnight.

The Union home ministry said Gul is absconding in a case pertaining to recovery of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir, and he has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youngsters in the Union Territory to support the LeT. He has also been involved in terror funding, it said.

Gul was found involved in hatching a criminal conspiracy, in connivance with other members of the LeT, to eliminate Bukhari, a prominent journalist, along with two of his personal security officers, at the busy Press Enclave area of Srinagar on June 14, 2018, the ministry said in a notification.

Considering his terror activities, the home ministry designated Gul as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967).

Born on October 10, 1974, Gul hails from the Rose Avenue Colony HMT Shalteng in Srinagar, and is one of the commanders of the LeT.

Dar, aged 23, and born in 1999, hails from Ratnipora, Pulwama, in Jammu and Kashmir.

He is a member of the terror outfit Al Badr and went to Pakistan on valid documents where he joined the group.

Dar has been an active terrorist and commander of terrorist outfit Al Badr since then. He is currently operating from Pakistan.

The home ministry said Dar has been motivating youth to join the outfit and has been funding the terror activities of Al Badr, ever since he went to Pakistan.