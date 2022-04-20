LeT man among two designated as terrorists
The Centre on Tuesday designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Sheikh Sajad alias Sajjad Gul and Al Badr member Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan as terrorists for their involvement in a series of terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir.
While Dar has been involved in funding terrorism and other violence, Gul, who belongs to the LeT terror group, had taken part in the conspiracy to kill journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar in 2018.
Gul and Dar are the 37th and 38th individuals respectively to have been designated as terrorists by the Union Home Ministry.
With these two, as many as eight individuals have been designated as terrorist by the Centre in the last fortnight.
The Union home ministry said Gul is absconding in a case pertaining to recovery of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir, and he has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youngsters in the Union Territory to support the LeT. He has also been involved in terror funding, it said.
Gul was found involved in hatching a criminal conspiracy, in connivance with other members of the LeT, to eliminate Bukhari, a prominent journalist, along with two of his personal security officers, at the busy Press Enclave area of Srinagar on June 14, 2018, the ministry said in a notification.
Considering his terror activities, the home ministry designated Gul as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967).
Born on October 10, 1974, Gul hails from the Rose Avenue Colony HMT Shalteng in Srinagar, and is one of the commanders of the LeT.
Dar, aged 23, and born in 1999, hails from Ratnipora, Pulwama, in Jammu and Kashmir.
He is a member of the terror outfit Al Badr and went to Pakistan on valid documents where he joined the group.
Dar has been an active terrorist and commander of terrorist outfit Al Badr since then. He is currently operating from Pakistan.
The home ministry said Dar has been motivating youth to join the outfit and has been funding the terror activities of Al Badr, ever since he went to Pakistan.
Showers lash Valley; wet weather likely for 2 days, says MeT
Mild rains lashed parts of Kashmir on Tuesday, bringing relief to the Himalayan valley reeling under soaring temperatures. The day started with cloudy weather followed by mild rains in many parts of the Valley, including Srinagar. MeT director Sonam Lotus said the wet weather conditions will continue for the next two days. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 80% less rainfall than normal this year, weather officials had said earlier this month.
Conspiracy or not? Police lens on glass bottles from scrap shops used as arms
Officials said that one of the shops belongs to Mohammed Ansar, the Jahangirpuri resident who has been accused of picking fights with people who were part of the Hanuman Jayanti procession, according to the police’s version of the sequence of events in the FIR. He was later booked for rioting as well.
Bodies of Nepalese woman, infant found hanging in Shimla’s Ratnari
The bodies of a Nepalese woman and her nine-month-old child were found hanging at Ratnari village in the Jubbal-Kotkhai area of Shimla district, police said on Tuesday. The woman's husband, a labourer, had found the bodies when he returned from work on Sunday. The family worked in a local apple orchard. The family is originally from Nepal and lived at an orchard in Ratnari. A team of forensic experts has also visited the spot to collect evidences.
Will explore possibilities to set up sugar mill in Indora: Jai Ram
The Himachal Pradesh government will explore possibilities of opening a sugar mill in the Indora area of Kangra, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday. He was addressing a public meeting at Indora after laying foundation stones of 13 development projects worth ₹161 crore. He said that veterinary dispensary at Gheta would be upgraded as CM Aarogya Pashu Aushdhalya. MP Kishan Kapoor said that the BJP would again form government in the state.
Dalai Lama to visit Ladakh in July-August
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will visit Ladakh between July and August this year. It would be the Dalai Lama's first tour out of Himachal in more than two years. The 86-year-old leader spent most of the time in McLeodganj since the Covid outbreak in early 2020. The Dalai Lama agreed to visit Ladakh after a request of Thiksay Rinpoche of Thiksay monastery and former MP Thupten Tsewang, current president of Ladakh Buddhist Association.
