LG Baijal reviews the progress of central schemes in Delhi
Lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Tuesday asked the industries department and local bodies to ensure early disposal of applications pending for sanction and disbursal of loans under a central scheme that provides collateral-free loan up to ₹10,000 for street vendors.
The LG was reviewing the implementation of the status of various national flagship schemes in the Capital, including PM SVAnidhi (Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana), PM Awas Yojana (PMAY), and One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) with Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev, Delhi Development Authority vice-chairman Manish Gupta, and other senior officials.
PM SVAnidhi facilitates collateral-free working capital loans of up to ₹10,000 to street vendors for a one-year tenure to help resume their businesses in the urban areas, including surrounding peri-urban/rural area.
The LG appreciated the progress made in the implementation of ONORC scheme even as he directed officials to ensure early disposal of applications pending for sanction and disbursal of loans under PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme.
The LG also advised the DDA VC to closely monitor the progress of projects under PMAY to ensure its timely completion. “Reiterated the need for proactive coordination and strict adherence to timelines for effective implementation of the flagship schemes in larger public interest,” Baijal in a tweet.
