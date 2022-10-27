LG inaugurates Delhi’s first waterfall complex at Asola Bhati mines

New Delhi Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday inaugurated four artificial waterfalls at Neeli Jheel in the Asola Bhati mines, which has been touted as the Capital’s first waterfall complex.

The LG said the initiative is part of efforts being made in Delhi to rejuvenate the city and its green open public recreational spaces. “These waterfalls are expected to attract domestic visitors, tourists, students, environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts, amongst others,” the LG office said in a statement.

Around 23.06% of Delhi’s total geographical area of 1,483sqkm is currently under green cover, according to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) released in January.

An official in the LG’s office said Neeli Jheel has water perennially, with its water source a mix of ground water and rain water collected from nearby areas. “A large quantity of rainwater was diverted from neighbouring areas to the Asola Bhati mines with the help of pipes. As a result, the water level in Neeli Jheel has also increased by at least 3m over the past few years,” the official said.

The official said that the four waterfalls inaugurated on Thursday have been created by pumping water from the Neeli Jheel to 100-foot rocky ledges, from where the water is allowed to fall back into the lake. “The water is pumped up using a 15HP pump that is operated using a noiseless generator using solar power. The waterfalls, simulated at four different ledges and cliffs, will not provide an eco-tourism hub but will increase the level of dissolved oxygen in the lake and facilitate the growth of aquatic life.”

Saxena said the authorities have been directed to make arrangements to develop a cafeteria and public toilets using eco-friendly material. He also issued directions to strictly ensure that no plastic is allowed inside the forest area, and that electric vehicles are used to ferry visitor to the lake, officials in the LG’s office said.

The official quoted above said that the surroundings of the waterfall complex have been provided with safe viewing points for visitors, and an existing structure belonging to the forest department has been refurbished to provide a bird’s-eye view of the lake.

Similar projects are at various stages of completion in the city include Roshanara Bagh, Bansera, Asita East, Najafgarh Drain, and Anang Tal Baoli, the LG’s office said.