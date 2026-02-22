LG inaugurates Palaash Mahotsav at Asita, unveils Yamuna cycle track

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday inaugurated the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Palaash Mahotsav 2026 at Asita, a restored stretch along the Yamuna floodplains, marking the concluding phase of the three-day spring festival celebrating nature, public spaces and sustainability. The festival, organised annually since 2023, includes floral jewellery-making, rangoli, photography and painting competitions (Hindustan Times)

He also inaugurated a newly developed cycle track at the site to promote eco-friendly mobility and encourage public engagement at the riverfront.

The festival’s final stage is being held at Asita from February 21 to 23, following earlier events organised between February 14 and 16 at Baansera (Birsa Munda Chowk), Ashoka Garden in Ashok Vihar, Lala Hardayal Park in Jasola and Smriti Van in Narela. Officials said the concluding chapter brings together large-scale floral displays, cultural performances, themed food stalls and interactive activities for visitors of all age groups.

Addressing the gathering, Saxena said, “The large-scale expansion of seasonal floral landscapes across public spaces is a significant step towards inclusive urban beautification. No one could have imagined that the degraded stretch of land at Asita would be transformed into such a vibrant and beautiful landscape today.”

He added, “Such initiatives bring nature closer to citizens and strengthen our collective responsibility towards preserving the environment. I commend DDA for its sustained efforts in creating and maintaining green public spaces that enhance the quality of life in the city.”

DDA vice-chairman N Saravana Kumar and other senior officials were present at the inauguration. As part of the festival, around 200,000 tulips have been planted across multiple public parks in Delhi, including Ashoka Garden, Swarn Jayanti Park in Rohini, Rock Garden in Patel Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Janakpuri and Smriti Van.

Officials said tulips, traditionally associated with limited areas of Lutyens’ Delhi, have now been expanded to public parks across the city to improve access to seasonal floral displays. Tulip plants are also being made available for sale at designated DDA nurseries and select parks.

Officials said the event aims to promote biodiversity awareness, sustainable urban spaces and community participation, while providing citizens with Delhi’s seasonal floral landscape.