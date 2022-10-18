LG nod for setting up 4 zila sainik boards in Delhi

New Delhi: Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the setting up in Delhi of four Zila Sainik Boards (ZSBs), which are responsible for policy formulation and implementation of resettlement and welfare schemes for ex-servicemen (ESMs) and their widows and dependents.

The four ZSBs are to cater to South-West, East and Shahdara, North-West, and Central and New Delhi districts are will comprise 10 officials each, an official said. The move is likely to help 77,000 ex-servicemen, their widows and their families in Delhi.

The decision to set up the ZSBs emanates from the 2018 report of a high-level committee established by the central government on the problems of ex-servicemen, which recommended the setting up of ZSBs by state governments if the population of ESMs and their families is more than 7,500. Accordingly, it was decided to establish four ZSBs in Delhi at a cost of ₹16.69 crore, 60% of which will be borne by the central government.

While the in-principal approval was given in 2019, the Arvind Kejriwal-led state government took a decision on the same only in May this year, before sending it to the LG for final approval on September 27, officials said.

While giving his approval for setting up the ZSBs, the LG, who is also the president of the Rajya Sainik Board, flagged the delay by the Kejriwal cabinet in taking a decision on this, officials aware of the matter said.

AAP GOVERNMENT REACTION SOUGHT