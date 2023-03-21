LG nod to road widening, to help decongest MG Road

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena approved a long-pending road widening project to provide an alternate road from Chhatarpur on MG Road to Gwal Pahari at Haryana border on Faridabad-Gurugram road at the UTTIPEC meeting on Monday, official aware of the matter said. Delhi LG VK Saxena approved the project at a UTTIPEC meeting. (HT Photo)

At the meeting, officials said, the LG underlined the need to stick to timelines and seamless inter-agency coordination.

According to DDA officials, the widening of the over 9km long stretch will ease congestion on the MG road and provide an alternate route to people travelling to Faridabad and Gurugram. “The existing right of way is 8-12 meters and the plan is to widen it to provide an RoW of 30 meters. The project will be funded by the ministry of housing and urban affairs and executed by the Delhi PWD.”

The project was first approved by UTTIPEC, apex body to approve transport planning and road infrastructure projects in Delhi, in 2013. Due to various reasons, including complications around alignments and land acquisition, the earlier envisaged project couldn’t be implemented till now, said an official.

The LG, official said, took objection to the delay in a critical project. “He issued directions to the PWD to prepare a concrete timeline for the execution of the project and issued strict instructions to ensure that the timelines projected by the PWD are met. He underlined that this project had the potential of solving long pending mobility and traffic woes of the capital, especially in the South Delhi area beyond Outer Ring Road,” said LG office in a statement.

At the meeting, the apex body also approbved the walkability plan of the area surrounding the Mandi House and Mandi House Metro Station, comprising radials such as Barakhamba Road, Tansen Marg, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Sikandra Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Copernicus Marg and Ferozshah Road.

Multi Modal Integration plans of three metro stations namely Shadipur, Peeragarhi and Mayur Vihar Extension were also approved.

