Delhi LG Saxena orders action against former DDA officials
Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to get an FIR registered against 11 former DDA officials for financial misappropriation and violation of rules in a nine-year-old case. The LG has also ordered that their full pension benefits be withdrawn.
The former officers include then engineering member (in charge of all engineering projects), member finance in DDA, chief engineer, superintending engineer, executive engineers, assistant engineers and officials from the finance and accounts sections.
According to a senior official in LG’s office, the matter is related to the award of work for the upgradation and beautification of Coronation Park at Kingsway Camp in 2013. While the initial tender was for ₹14.24 crore, additional work amounting to ₹114.83 crore was carried out at Narela and Dhirpur without any sanction, he said, requesting anonymity.
The original project cost of ₹14.24 crore was hiked to ₹28.36 crore, and additional work worth ₹114.83 crore at a different location was carried out without any sanctioned estimate. This resulted in overall payment of ₹142.08 crore to contractors--way over the initial estimate--according to officials. This irregularity was pointed out by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in a report in 2016, which concluded an overall deviation of 897.67% (almost nine times) from the original work cost.
The matter was placed before the LG a month ago against just the engineers involved in the case. But the LG asked DDA officials to put on record the procedures and levels of clearances required and names of officials who were involved in the execution of this entire project.
The LG expressed “serious displeasure” and took a strict note of the manner in which the supervisory officers – member (engineering) and member (finance) failed in their responsibility to effectively supervise their subordinate officers, which resulted in the charged officers blatantly violating the provisions of CPWD Works Manual and General Financial Rules and causing avoidable loss to DDA.
“I am of the considered view that the entire sequence of events amounts to criminal breach of trust and the angle of corruption cannot be ruled out. Hence, it is directed to register FIR in this case against all concerned, including incumbent supervisory officers… within 15 days,” the LG said in his order.
The LG has also directed the DDA to put in place a mechanism to prevent such incidents. “…In addition, a foolproof system should be put in place for effective supervision and internal audit mechanism, to ensure that such incidents do not reoccur in future. A report to be submitted for my perusal within 15 days,” the order said.
The LG has ordered the DDA “permanently withdraw the full pension benefits” of the retired officials.
The DDA declined to comment on the issue.
Ludhiana MC staff crunch gives near-free hand to illegal constructions
Ludhiana The municipal corporation's building branch continues to reel under acute shortage of staff, with only 10 building inspectors deputed to keep a check on the existing 4 lakh buildings as well as upcoming projects. Only one building inspector is deputed in the civic body's Zone C, which comprises eight blocks, while a maximum of three inspectors are deputed in other zones.
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Brahmakumaris to take out peace march today
Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya is organising a peace march to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) in Lucknow on Saturday. The march will cover areas including Parivartan Chowk, KD Singh Babu Stadium, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, Rajiv Chowk, Lohia Path and will conclude at Women Power Line (1090) intersection.
Ludhiana | MLA Grewal flags off e-rickshaws for door-to-door collection of garbage
To improve solid waste management in city, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Bhaola Grewal flagged off e-rickshaws for door-to door lifting of garbage in different wards of the constituency on Friday. Ten vehicles have been deployed in the constituency in the first phase. A partition has been created in the container of the e-rickshaws to facilitate collection of segregated waste.
Two arrested with fake currency notes worth ₹3.40 lakh in Prayagraj
The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force busted an inter-state gang involved in circulation of counterfeit currency notes and arrested two of its members on Thursday. Fake currency notes worth Rs 3.40 lakh were also recovered from their possession, officials said. Bablu's uncle Achhelal Chaurasia used to bring fake currency notes from gang's kingpin Deepak Mandal in West Bengal. Madan Lal of Pratapgarh and Achhelal went to West Bengal several times and brought fake currency notes worth several lakh.
Ludhiana | Divyang students can apply for Pre & Post-Matric Scholarship till Sept 30, Oct 31
Divyang (specially-abled) students can apply for pre-and-post-matric scholarship schemes till September 30 and October 31, respectively. They can apply on www.scholarships.gov.in to avail the benefit . Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the portal was opened on July 20 by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities to facilitate Divyang students to apply for financial aid under these schemes. She directed the officials to create awareness about the schemes among such students.
