LG blames AAP for poor condition of Gokulpuri drain, roads in NE Delhi

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Friday expressed his discontent over the condition of Gokulpuri drain and nearby areas in northeast Delhi. He blamed the Delhi government for poor upkeep of the locality. (Representative Image) Saxena, while on inspection, said that due to years of neglect by the Delhi government, the 200-feet drain has been reduced to about 20 feet (HT Archive)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) officials, while responding to the accusation, said that the LG has repeatedly obstructed the government’s functioning, causing unnecessary delays.

Saxena, while on inspection, said that due to years of neglect by the Delhi government, the 200-feet drain has been reduced to about 20 feet. “Damaged roads filled with potholes, heaps of garbage, back-flowing sewer, waterlogging... these photos reveal the truth of Delhi. Hopefully, those responsible for this plight will look in the mirror,” Saxena posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The LG conducted inspection of Gokulpuri, Khajuri, Bhajanpura, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar areas in northeast Delhi, along with Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari and officials from other departments.

Meanwhile, an AAP official said that the drain desilting work is ongoing and will be completed soon. “His sole agenda in Delhi seems to be sabotaging efforts of the AAP government. If not for the constant disruptions caused by the LG, either directly or through the officers, the desilting and sewerage work would have been completed before the onset of monsoons in Delhi. The AAP government will ensure that no work shall suffer and the desilting work, which is ongoing, shall be completed soon,” the official said.

The LG has been visiting the drains and broken roads across the city over the last month. Previously, he visited Najafgarh, Barapullah, INA and Taimoor Nagar drains and Rohtak Road to Tikri border stretch.