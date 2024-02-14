LG gives nod to acquire land to complete UER-II project in Delhi

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena has approved the pending land acquisition for the Urban Extension Road II in Barthal village in southwest Delhi, clearing the last hurdle for what is being developed as the third Ring Road, the LG secretariat said on Wednesday. HT Image

The LG secretariat said that the acquisition of this land was pending since 2016. UER II is being planned to decongest Delhi by creating a bypass between north and southwest Delhi to ensure seamless connectivity from areas like Narela, Bawana and Rohini to Dwarka, IGI Airport, and Gurugram.

An official from the LG secretariat said that Saxena has approved the acquisition of over 1.2 acres of land at Bharthal which was critical for the completion of the project. “The Delhi Development Authority in April 2016 requested for acquisition of 2 bighas 4.5 biswas of land in this village but several litigations were pending,” an official said.

UER II begins in the north from NH44 between Bankoli and Alipur, and then via Bawana Industrial Area, Rohini, Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, meets the Dwarka Expressway near IICC and IGI airport tunnel end and NH48 Shiv Murti on the eastern end of the IGI.

The Delhi portion is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹6,421 crore. On February 7, DDA in its budget said that the authority plans to complete the construction of UER II in the next financial year and the allocation has increased from ₹920 crore to ₹1,590 crore. The project, which is a part of three UERs proposed in the Master Plan of Delhi 2021, was to be completed in 2020 but has faced multiple delays.

The official from the LG secretariat said the UER II was proposed by DDA from NH 1 to NH 2 connecting areas like Narela, Bawana and Rohini in North Delhi to the Dwarka sub-city. “It will also connect all major National Highways in the western side of Delhi including NH 1, NH 10, NH 8 and NH 2. Once operational, UER II will also provide an alternate route to the commuters and freight traffic between southern and eastern parts of Haryana, to Delhi, Gurgaon and Rajasthan,” he added.