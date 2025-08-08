LG inaugurates sports facility at Sukhdev Vihar

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Thursday inaugurated a new mini sports complex developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Sukhdev Vihar, calling it part of a broader push to improve recreational infrastructure across the city. Lt. Governor of Delhi V K Saxena with BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri during inauguration ceremony of DDA Mini Sports Complex at Sukhdev Vihar on Thursday. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

Spread over 7,552 square metres, the complex offers a variety of outdoor facilities including courts for badminton, lawn tennis, a cricket practice pitch, pickleball, a children’s park, and a jogging track.

“This is a step towards ensuring the mental and physical well-being of Delhi’s citizens,” Saxena said at the event. “Since taking charge in May 2022, I have focused on expanding access to sports facilities. I urge people, especially the youth, to use and maintain this infrastructure, as no initiative can succeed without public participation.”

The facility will function on a pay-and-play model, allowing open access to the public, officials said. South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and DDA vice-chairman N Saravana Kumar were also present at event.

Residents of Sukhdev Vihar welcomed the new complex, saying it was the result of persistent efforts by local resident welfare associations. “We had been demanding this facility for a long time. It’s a positive step that will benefit people of all age groups,” said Poonam Sethi, a resident of Pocket A. Another resident, Ankur, said his family was looking forward to using the facilities.

The new complex adds to a series of recent sports infrastructure initiatives in Delhi. These include a centre of excellence for boxing, wrestling, and taekwondo in Sector 8, Dwarka; an 18-hole golf course in Sector 24, Dwarka; and a new sports complex in Qutubgarh featuring courts, open gyms, and playfields. With the addition of the Sukhdev Vihar facility, the DDA now manages 18 sports complexes, four mini-complexes, and three golf courses across the city.