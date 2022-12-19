LG nod to 11 development projects in Delhi

New Delhi Amid the ongoing tussle between Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the LG on Monday gave his nod to 11 major infrastructure projects that have been awaiting approval from the state government for months, according to officials.

Saxena had last week invoked Rule 19(5) of Transaction of Business of the GNCTD (Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi) Rules, 1993, to get approval to carry out tree transplantation and/or cutting from Delhi’s environment department for these 11 projects. The rule gives the LG the power to recall files.

“Once the LG secretariat invoked Rule 19(5), files that had been pending for years and months were duly approved and signed by the Delhi environment minister and the chief minister within days and sent to the LG for approval,” said officials at the LG office.

Despite several attempts, the Delhi government did not respond to requests for comments.

On Monday, the LG approved these 11 projects, which include the redevelopment of Srinivaspuri and Sarojini Nagar, that had been waiting clearance from the Delhi government since December 2019 and March 2021, respectively, as well as a nod for the construction of the Urban Extension Road-II or UER-II, which is also referred to as the third Ring Road of Delhi, that had been pending approval since September 2021.

Other proposals that had been awaiting approval include the construction of CISF residential quarters at Saket, the construction of Road-Over Bridge and Road-Under Bridge at Sultanpuri, a group housing residential project at Roshanara Road, the construction of the Dwarka Expressway, and the construction of a road between Parmanand Chowk and Kingsway Camp. The list also includes a project by Delhi’s Public Works Department to widen the main Burari Road.

With several of the projects that had been pending approval coming under the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari is set to hold a meeting with Saxena on Tuesday, an NHAI official said, on condition of anonymity.