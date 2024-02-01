LG tells all HoDs, chief secy to visit remote villages

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Thursday said that in February, all heads of department of the Delhi government, including the chief secretary, will visit remote villages in the Capital and stay there to take stock of the problems. Officials said that Saxena also asked the officials to complete all projects under the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan as soon as possible. (HT photo)

According to officials at the LG secretariat, this decision was taken in a review meeting with the district magistrates, who shared their experiences during the last two “Samvaad” visits to villages across the city to formulate the way forward under the “Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan” of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The meeting was also attended by the chief secretary, divisional commissioner, DDA vice-chairperson, development commissioner, principal secretary (PWD), chief executive officer (Delhi Jal Board), municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner and other senior officials.

“Saxena directed that the next visit be planned by the middle of this month. Principal secretaries, secretaries, heads of department, apart from the chief secretary, will visit identified villages, and stay overnight to take stock of the situation. The LG also directed the DMs to submit a report listing the five most important issues being faced by the villagers in their respective districts within two days. They were also asked to enlist tangible projects to address them,” said a senior officer of the LG secretariat, asking not to be named.

Saxena also asked the officials to complete all projects under the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan as soon as possible so that people could start benefitting from them.

The DMs, on LG’s instructions, visited identified villages on January 7 and 8 and then on January 27 and 28. They stayed overnight and interacted with the villagers to get feedback about the problems.

Meanwhile, senior DDA officials said that overnight stays in remote villages will not only ensure the success of Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan but will also provide field experience to the senior officers.

A secretary rank-officer in Delhi government, asking not to be named, said the visit to villages reminded them of the early days of their career. “It will not only boost our energy but will also bridge the communication gap between the remote villagers and officers sitting in the secretariat. Such field visits and first-hand interactions would be mid-career training for us,” she said.

A second senior DDA official said: “Earlier, many of our projects could not be completed due to a lack of coordination between various stakeholders. But now there will be a proper sync with the actual deficiencies and demands on the ground, we hope to complete it before time,” he said, asking not to be named.

Ankita Anand, DM (northwest), said that staying in the villages was a unique experience in many ways. “In our area, two villages — Tatesar in Kanjhawala and Madanpur Dabas in Rohini areas were selected. During our stay, we solved some of the problems like the repair of roads and floodlights. We could also see the conditions of schools and community halls. And since all the stakeholders were present, the work was immediately assigned to the departments concerned,” said Anand. She stayed at Tatesar on January 27 and 28.

Echoing similar views, Isha Khosla, DM (southeast), said that staying in Rajokri gave the officials the end-to-end solution of the problems there. “We found the drains overflowing and dustbins not kept properly. Since the women of the village didn’t turn up for dialogue in the night, we called them in the morning and officials had tea with them. They apprised us about the problem of schools and poor drainage. The concerned departments were asked to immediately do the needful,” she said. Khosla stayed at Rajokri on January 27 and 28.