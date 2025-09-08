Light rain, cloudy skies to persist in Delhi: IMD

New Delhi Delhi logged a maximum temperature of 34.4°C on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Isolated parts of Delhi continued to receive scattered rainfall on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to very light rainfall over the next two days and cloudy skies to persist through the week.

“Partly cloudy skies will keep persisting throughout the next two days. One or two spells of very light to light rain, along with thundershowers, might occur throughout the day on Monday at some places of the city,” an IMD official said.

The Sadarjung weather station, which is considered the city’s base station, recorded no rainfall on Sunday. However, other weather stations, such as the ones as Lodhi Road and Ridge, recorded trace amount of rainfall throughout the day. The Pitampura station recorded 1.5mm of rainfall in 24 hours until 8.30am on Sunday and then 13mm of rain between 11.30am and 2.30pm; the Mayur Vihar station recorded 16mm and 4.5mm of rainfall in the two divisions.

While the IMD has forecast very light to light rainfall until Tuesday, However, no rainfall has been predicted for Wednesday and Thursday.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 34.4°C, which was 0.3°C above normal. The minimum was 25.1°C, 0.5°C below normal. IMD has forecast the maximum to remain between 34-36°C until Wednesday and then decline slightly. The minimum is expected to be around 23-25°C on Monday and then oscillate between 24°C and 26°C for the next two days.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality index (AQI) was 82 (satisfactory) at 4pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily national bulletin. The 24-hour average AQI recorded at 4pm on Saturday was 73.

According to forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, the AQI is expected to deteriorate to the moderate category by Monday. “The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category from Monday to Wednesday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the moderate category,” the AQEWS bulletin said on Sunday evening.