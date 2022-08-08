Light rain or drizzle expected in Delhi today
Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning as generally overcast weather with light rain or drizzle was expected.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 76 at 7 am. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 75 in the satisfactory category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
Monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size > 2.5 micrometre) contributed ~ 48% to PM10. “For the next 3 days...peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 10-18 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘upper end of satisfactory’ due to expected rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 34-36 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.5-2.0) maintains moderate ventilation.”
The minimum temperature was likely to be 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature 33 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, and the maximum 29 degree Celsius, five degrees below normal.
Ruckus in Noida society by supporters after politician allegedly abuses woman
A ruckus broke out late on Sunday night when a group of supporters of a local politician forcibly entered a society in Noida near Delhi. The incident happened at Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93-B in Noida, where politician Shrikant Tyagi – who is on the run – has an apartment. Seven people were detained in the case on Sunday, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said.
Delhi: Govt agencies start turning in applications to sell liquor across Capital
The four Delhi government agencies running the liquor stores are Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store, and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd.
Delhi: LG, state govt spar as row over excise losses rumbles on
According to the LG office, the government in 2015 rejected an excise department proposal to reduce the number of dry days from 23 to three days in a year in line with nearby states which observed only three dry days in a year.
After 25 years, Haryana government rejuvenates Rakshi river
Haryana government's efforts to rejuvenate dried-up rivers bore fruit with the rejuvenation of the Rakshi river after almost 25 years. The recuperation of the 32-km-long stretch of the river has brought a smile to thousands of farmers of 50 villages of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Karnal districts as the flow of water will help recharge the groundwater in these villages.
Rain pushes Delhi's mercury below 30°C; showers may ease today, says Met
While Safdarjung recorded only 2.7mm of rain through the day, moderate rainfall was recorded in south-west Delhi, with Palam receiving 33.3mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, followed by 22.0mm at Ayanagar.
