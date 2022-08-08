Light rain or drizzle expected in Delhi today

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning as generally overcast weather with light rain or drizzle was expected.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 76 at 7 am. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 75 in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size > 2.5 micrometre) contributed ~ 48% to PM10. “For the next 3 days...peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 10-18 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘upper end of satisfactory’ due to expected rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 34-36 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.5-2.0) maintains moderate ventilation.”

The minimum temperature was likely to be 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature 33 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, and the maximum 29 degree Celsius, five degrees below normal.