Delhi may see light rain or drizzle today, says IMD

The weather in Delhi is expected to be overcast with the possibility of light rain or drizzle on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum 34 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Thursday was 33.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum 24.7 degrees Celsius.

Earlier this week, the IMD issued a “green” alert for Friday. The IMD uses four colour codes and “green” means “all is well”. As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, a cloudy sky with light rain is expected over the weekend.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 76. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 68 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

With the presence of a moist surface and light rainfall, AQI is expected to be in good to the satisfactory category for the next three days.