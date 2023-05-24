After rain in Delhi, max temp drops to 34.7°C

Parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Wednesday, leading to a considerable drop in the temperature with the Capital logging a maximum temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius (°C), five degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The rain, the effect of a western disturbance influencing northwest India, brought much-needed relief for the city, which had been wilting under a scorching sun and warm winds for the past few days — Wednesday’s high was nearly 9 notches below the previous day’s 43.5°C. IMD has predicted a further dip in temperature on Thursday due to rain. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more of the same for Thursday, a further dip in temperature due to continued rain activity.

The Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, did not log any rain on Wednesday, but the stations at Jafarpur, Narela, and Sports Complex recorded 0.5mm rainfall each till 5.30 pm. The Ridge station recorded trace rainfall, which is generally equivalent to a brief spell of rain, or a drizzle.

Other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) also saw light rain — 1mm in Ghaziabad and 2mm in Noida, while parts of Gurugram witnessed drizzles in the morning and evening.

The rain also brought down Delhi’s minimum temperature, from Tuesday’s reading of 29.8°C to 25.4°C, which is one degree below the normal. As far as other NCR cities were concerned, Ghaziabad saw a maximum of 33.3°C and a minimum of 25.9°C, while Noida saw a high of 33.8°C and a low of 25°C. Gurugram was the warmest and coolest of NCR cities, with a high of 37°C and a low of 24°C.

The rain also led to a marked improvement in the Capital’s pollution levels, but the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the “moderate” zone, with a reading of 158, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily national bulletin. In comparison, the AQI on Tuesday was 198 (moderate).

CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said parts of Delhi are likely to see light to moderate rain on Thursday. “On account of the western disturbance, parts of the city saw rain today (Wednesday). Light to moderate rain may take place tomorrow,” he said.

According to IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around the 33-degree mark on Thursday, while the minimum temperature will be around 24°C. “A generally cloudy sky is expected with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds (speed 30-40kmph) at most places,” the forecast said.