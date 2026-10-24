Live traffic updates ease congestion on Barapullah Phase-3

Nearly four weeks after the third phase of the Barapullah elevated corridor opened to traffic, Google Maps has begun displaying real-time traffic updates for the new stretch, two senior Delhi Traffic Police officers said on Friday. The update follows requests from the police, as motorists struggled to assess congestion and choose alternative routes. The absence of the new corridor on Google Maps had been cited by Delhi Traffic Police as one factor – among many others – contributing to traffic jams on the route and adjoining roads. (HT Archive)

“The company took a few days to process our request. Live traffic updates began appearing last Monday, allowing motorists to assess congestion before entering the flyover and choose alternatives such as the DND, NH-24 or Vikas Marg,” an officer said.

The absence of the new corridor on Google Maps had been cited by Delhi Traffic Police as one factor – among many others – contributing to traffic jams on the route and adjoining roads. However, experts have repeatedly pointed to the corridor’s design — particularly the mismatch in lane capacity and the geometry of merging points — as the primary cause of the congestion.

Traffic police have written twice to the Public Works Department (PWD), seeking details of major design changes on the newly opened stretch. An aerial survey by the police had found that two three-lane roads were feeding into a single three-lane corridor at several points.

HT reported earlier this month how the corridor’s merging points ran counter to established traffic-engineering principles, making severe congestion predictable.

While traffic has eased in both directions on the new stretch, jams persist between Sarai Kale Khan and INA Market, particularly during morning and evening peak hours. Bottlenecks also remain at the Barapullah ramps connecting to Ring Road near Sundial Park and the Siddharth Extension gurdwara.

The congestion spills onto Ring Road between Ashram flyover and Sarai Kale Khan flyover, particularly on the carriageway towards IP flyover from Ashram Chowk and Lajpat Nagar.

One of the worst bottlenecks is near Kilokari village, where traffic from at least nine lanes of the DND Flyway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Ashram flyover and adjoining Ring Road converges into three lanes before branching towards the Barapullah loop leading to AIIMS and the Sarai Kale Khan flyover.

To regulate merging traffic, police have activated signals on both carriageways of Ring Road near Sarai Kale Khan — where the old Barapullah corridor joins Ring Road towards Sarai Kale Khan and where vehicles from Barapullah merge with the DND Flyway towards Noida. The move marks a departure from the corridor’s original objective of providing signal-free movement.

Police also plan to install signals at two more locations within a fortnight: where the old Barapullah loop meets Phase 3 near Sundial Park, and where the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway joins Ring Road near Kilokari.

The third phase was intended to improve connectivity and reduce travel time. Its opening, however, has been followed by persistent congestion at merging points along Barapullah, Ring Road and the DND Flyway near Sarai Kale Khan.