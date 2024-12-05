Lodhi Road crematorium to get new facilities in revamp

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started revamping the Lodhi Road Crematorium Complex in order to give a comprehensive upgrade to facilities at the funeral site. (Representative Image) The Lodhi Road complex currently has 24 pyre platforms, including 20 traditional units, four Mokshadah platforms, and one electric furnace. Officials said the dysfunctional electric furnace would also be replaced as part of the renovation. (AFP)

The ₹2-crore project includes increased parking capacity, installation of a new electric furnace, improved lighting, a redeveloped themed entry gate, and additional infrastructure such as a new office and toilet complex, officials said.

The project is expected to be completed next year, according to officials familiar with the plans.

A senior MCD official said the crematorium frequently hosts VIP funerals, often leading to traffic congestion outside the facility. To address this, the parking capacity inside the complex has been expanded to accommodate 100 vehicles, and the parking site development, along with the installation of new electric poles, is already complete.

“This will resolve the issue of roadside parking outside the crematorium,” the official added.

Upcoming upgrades include constructing a themed entry gate modelled after Nigambodh Ghat, raising the boundary wall, and building a new toilet block and office.

The Lodhi Road complex currently has 24 pyre platforms, including 20 traditional units, four Mokshadah platforms, and one electric furnace. Officials said the dysfunctional electric furnace would also be replaced as part of the renovation.

In addition to Lodhi Road, the MCD is upgrading 49 funeral and burial sites across Delhi, including Karkardooma, Madanpur Khadar, Green Park, Sabhapur, and Dakshinpuri, among others.

“We are carrying out upgradation of drainage system, changing electrical fixtures, adding indoor and outdoor lighting, CCTV cameras at these sites. Each location has its own deficiency and separate project scope. A budget of ₹36 crore has been sanctioned for this,” a second official said.

HT had earlier reported that MCD is also working on multi-crore redevelopment projects to establish three model cremation grounds at Sarai Kale Khan, Punjabi Bagh, and Rohini Sector 26. These are expected to be completed by March 2025.

A senior MCD official overseeing these projects said work at the Punjabi Bagh complex is 75% complete, while the other two sites have reached 50% completion.

“At the Rohini Sector 26 site, three separate sections for conducting last rites for Hindu, Muslim, and Christian communities are already operational,” the official added.