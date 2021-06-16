Lost parent to Covid-19? These Delhi-NCR tutors will teach you for free

When a child looses a parent, it’s not just his/her innocence but also his crucial years of education that get affected. And that’s what the pandemic has inflicted on a many children, who have lost either one or bother parents to Covid-19. Here’s where some good Samaritans have stepped up to play the role of tutors for these kids.

A Delhi-based educator, Priyanka N Srivastava is one such kind soul who is providing free of cost education to the children who have lost their parents to Covid and even those young adults who are unable to afford tuition classes since their parents have lost their jobs. Having tied up with NGOs to teach subjects such as science, maths, and chemistry, to such children, she says, “Humko two months ho gaye hain classes chalate hue. Chahe maid ke bachche ho ya peon ke, it doesn’t matter, one is just a student for me. Anybody can join these classes, bas padne ki ichcha honi chahiye! I wanted to personally help school students who are lacking a source of education because of having lost their parents or due to financial constraints. Sessions saare online hain. And we also have counsellors associated with us, to help such kids according to their needs.”

While the government authorities are launching various nationalised schemes to sponsor the education of children who have suffered personal loss due to the deadly virus, there are teachers such as Gurugram-based Nitin Yadav, who feels responsible to contribute his bit to the society in his capacity. “This April, we launched an initiative called Free Economics and Business Studies Classes, for all the students who have lost the earning member of their family. The initiative is to waive off the burden of tuition fees from these students, so that their education doesn’t suffer due to the financial crunch,” explains Yadav, adding, “This step was taken to support students’ education during these trying times. The motivation behind the idea was a student from my current batch who lost one of his parents to Covid. Thinking of all such students, I wanted contribute his share to the society as an educator and hence, birthed the idea of waiver for classes.”

Yadav is also encouraging the educators to come forward to help students get through these times beyond teaching. And there’s Rima Chainani, who lost her husband to Covid-19, and started a foundation wherein she’s providing online classes to Delhi-NCR based students, in commerce, economics and business studies. “I wanted to use my her knowledge to help the children,” says Chainani, adding, “I’ve been in this field for 10 years now, teaching 10th and 12th. I thought let me help children who have lost their parents or children who can’t afford classes belonging to marginalised class. I see so many people around me fighting Covid-19; losing their only earning member of the family. There are so many struggles one has to go through. I thought let me use my education, and whatever is my financial capacity to help people. I started off with children who can afford the tuitions fee, so that the money can be utilised for helping out others, who can’t afford. I’m now in the process of connecting with NGOs who are working for the same cause, since they are in the field and can help me out. The fund generation has started, and I hope to help as many as I can.”

