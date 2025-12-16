Low visibility leads to pile-up accidents in NCR, 4 die

With a blanket of smog over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), visibility dropped to as low as 10 metres and at least four people were killed and 35 others were injured in several accidents on Monday morning. More than 15 vehicles collided on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway due to dense fog near Raniyala village (HT)

At least 18 vehicles were involved in a pile-up on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh at 7.30 am, killing two people on the spot. According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the collision began with a passenger bus ramming into a dumper truck as a result of the near-zero visibility. A car then crashed into the bus, with subsequent vehicles ploughing into the wreckage within minutes. “Within 15 minutes, nearly 18 vehicles had collided as visibility was barely 10–15 metres,” a senior NHAI official said.

Harish Sharma from Alwar, a 46-year-old CISF inspector, and 44-year-old Jaipur-based businessman Sheikh Mohammad Khalil died in the accident. More than 30 people were injured, with one in critical condition, police said.

Barely 2km ahead of the crash site, another pile-up was reported due to foggy conditions, involving four vehicles. All occupants survived with injuries, police said.

In a separate incident in Faridabad, two men were killed when a speeding Ford SUV rammed into a container truck parked illegally on the DND-Faridabad flyway around 8am. The victims were identified as Vishal Kumar, 31, and driver Sandeep Kumar, 24, both from Jaipur. Vishal’s friend Harsh, 25, was critically injured and later shifted to a private hospital. Police said visibility at the time was less than 10 metres.

Gurugram reported three fog-related accidents — on Southern Peripheral Road, Golf Course Extension Road and the KMP Expressway — though no fatalities were recorded.

DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan said police had anticipated foggy conditions and deployed teams early. “We studied black spots and placed tyres at diversions and road conversions to slow vehicles and prevent sudden lane-cutting. Additional barricades were also installed at accident-prone stretches,” he said.

In Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, four people were left injured as multiple vehicles crashed into each other in the early hours of Monday on stretches of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE).

A 10-vehicle pile-up was witnessed on the Ghaziabad stretch of EPE’s Dasna to Dadri carriageway, injuring three commuters around 7am. “A light commercial vehicle applied brakes due to dense fog on the stretch, leading to other vehicles getting involved in a pile-up. Three people were injured during the incident that happened due to low visibility,” said Sarvesh Kumar Pal, SHO of Wave City police station.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, a 24-year-old truck driver was critically injured after 10 vehicles crashed into each other in a chain collision in Greater Noida.