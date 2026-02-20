‘Madam Zehar’, partner of gangster Bobby Kabootar, held in drug syndicate bust

New Delhi:A day after police arrested fugitive gangster Mehfooz Ali alias Bobby Kabootar, they arrested his 32-year-old partner for allegedly running a drug syndicate for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Ansari’s previous criminal records and her links to drugs and arms cases are being investigated, said police.

Ali (43) was arrested from the Mahipalpur flyover with his partner, Khushnuma Ansari (32), and their two associates, Mohammad Raji Khan and Shahbaz. Investigators said Ansari is being probed in several drug cases.

Ali had been evading arrest for nearly seven years in various crimes, including December’s double murder in northeast Delhi’s Jafarabad in which two brothers were shot nearly 50 times and killing of 35-year-old businessman, Nadir Shah, outside his gym in Greater Kailash-1 in 2024. He was also named accused in Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala’s murder in 2022.

A senior police officer said, “We found out that Ali never left his locality in the last five years. He was last seen creating a recce in Punjab before Moosewala’s murder. As his name came up in the said case, he moved to Seelampur to hide.” Police added that drugs were also recovered during the operation.

Police said that during this time, he and his partner, now known as ‘Madam Zehar’ started their own drug syndicate. “While Ali supplied weapons and drugs, Ansari stored drug consignments and helped smuggle them to Hashim Baba and Bishnoi gang members. We are yet to get exact details of their operation,” said an officer, adding that Ansari was operating a makeup studio in Seelampur.

Ali and Ansari also worked with arms dealer, Salim Pistol. Ansari’s previous criminal records and her links to drugs and arms cases are being investigated, added the officer.