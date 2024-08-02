Maliwal assault case: Delhi HC dismisses Bibhav Kumar’s plea challenging arrest

The Delhi high court on Friday dismissed a plea by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar challenging his arrest and remand in connection with the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal. Kumar, in his plea, had sought a direction to declare his arrest as illegal. (File photo)

“Petition is dismissed,” a bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said.

The dismissal comes a day after the Supreme Court questioned Kumar’s conduct expressing their shock at the incident.

“We are shocked at the manner in which it is done to somebody visiting the CM [chief minister] residence,” the bench said while agreeing to consider the bail plea.

Kumar had approached the Delhi high court two days after the city court denied him bail in the case saying that the allegations made by Maliwal had to be taken on their face value and could not be swiped away.

Also Read: Swati Maliwal assault case: 50 witnesses in charge sheet against Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

The city court on May 27 had noted that mere delay in registering the first information report (FIR) would not have much impact on the case as the injuries were apparent in the MLC after four days.

Besides challenging his arrest, Kumar has also sought compensation for his illegal arrest and initiation of departmental action against the unknown erring officials who were involved in the decision-making process of arresting him.

Kumar was apprehended by the Delhi Police on May 18, and had formally arrested amid the hearing of his anticipatory bail plea.

The following day, he was remanded in police custody for five days and later sent to judicial custody.

On May 20, the court rejected Kumar’s bail and on May 21, he was remanded in police custody for three more days.

The case pertains to allegations made by Maliwal, who claimed that Kumar assaulted her at the CM’s residence on May 13.

Based on Maliwal’s complaint, police filed an FIR on charges of attempted culpable homicide, assault with intent to disrobe, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and insulting the modesty of a woman.