Malviya Nagar sisters murdered: Mother unhappy with husband, his family, say police

NEW DELHI Police said they are waiting for the post-mortem reports to establish the sequence of events. (Getty Images)

A 54-year-old woman, who was found unconscious in her house with two of her daughters dead in different rooms at their residence in Malviya Nagar F-Block, allegedly killed her daughters and then tried to die by suicide due to a strained relationship with her husband and financial dependence on others, police officers aware of the matter said. They said a case of murder was filed and they are trying to establish the sequence of events.

Police said that family members and neighbours revealed that the woman had not been on talking terms with her husband for the past seven to eight years.

An officer aware of the case said that the woman’s extended relatives told them that she wanted her younger daughter to pursue a master’s degree in law abroad, but could not arrange finances for the same. “A few years ago, the woman left the house with her daughters and stayed for a year in Mumbai with her late sister, but eventually returned. Her parents passed years ago,” the officer said.

The woman and her two daughters, aged 34 and 28, had locked their house from the inside on Thursday evening and the husband, 61, called the police after his family did not open the door. Police said the 34-year-old woman was intellectually challenged and the 28-year-old woman was pursuing a law degree from the University of Delhi.

Neighbour Lalit Thakur, 42, who lives next door to the family, said that the husband owns a garment store in Greater Kailash and returns home at around 5pm every day. “When he came and pressed the doorbell (on Thursday), no one answered. He called labourers to try to break the lock but failed and then called his brother. Eventually, they called the police,” he said.

Police broke a window above the main door to gain access to the house and once inside, found the 34-year-old daughter in one room with a pillow on her face and the other room locked. “We broke it open and found the 28-year-old daughter dead on the bed and a crepe bandage close to their mother on the floor, unconscious. She is suspected to have consumed a concoction of phenyl and camphor, which was recovered from the scene,” the officer said.

The woman’s wrists were also found to be slit, an officer who visited the spot, said.

The trader, his wife and their two daughters used to live on the ground floor, while his mother lived on the first floor, his brother’s family on the third floor and his sister’s family on the fourth floor. This was a constant source of friction between the woman and her husband, police said.

“Her husband has shared that she believed that their elder daughter was intellectually challenged because his parents didn’t treat her right during her pregnancy and caused her stress,” the officer said.

According to the husband’s statement to the police, there was no fight between them on Thursday. Police said they are waiting for the woman to recover to ascertain the trigger for the incident. She is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS.