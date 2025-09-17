Man, 28, stabbed to death in Bhajanpura; woman friend’s brother prime suspect

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death near his home in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Monday morning, police said. Investigators are questioning his woman friend’s family and suspect that her brother carried out the attack as he reportedly disapproved of their relationship. The accused is absconding. The brother often fought with Sharma over petty issues and threatened him after learning about the relationship. (Representational image)

The victim, Abhishek Sharma, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, was found lying near his house with multiple stab wounds. His family said he had left for work when the suspect allegedly waylaid him and attacked him repeatedly with a sharp weapon.

“Around 11am, we received a call about the stabbing incident. A police team reached the spot and found that a man had been stabbed allegedly by a person known to him. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” said Ashish Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

Police said Sharma ran a family-owned shop near Bhajanpura. A local inquiry revealed he was in a relationship with a woman and her brother reportedly disapproved of the match.

“The brother often fought with Sharma over petty issues and threatened him after learning about the relationship. Two days before the murder, they had a fight and the suspect decided to teach Sharma a lesson. He cornered Sharma on Monday morning and killed him. He is still on the run. We are looking for him,” said a senior officer, requesting anonymity.

The woman and her family members are being questioned. A murder case has been registered.

“Forensic teams have processed the crime scene and collected evidence. The body has been sent to GTB Hospital for autopsy. Teams have been deployed to arrest the suspect,” said Mishra.

Meanwhile, Sharma’s family said they were not aware of the relationship but Sharma had complained about the accused on several occasions. “He harassed our son for no reason—sometimes over parking, other times over making friends. We thought he was harmless, but he stabbed him multiple times for no reason. My son never fought with anyone else,” said Ram Sharma, Abhishek’s father.