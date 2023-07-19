Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi man held while attacking 3 people with knife

Delhi man held while attacking 3 people with knife

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 19, 2023 03:49 PM IST

Investigators said that Harsh, who has been booked for murder, was drunk when he pulled out the knife and started stabbing the three

A man was arrested as he attacked three people with a knife following an argument near New Delhi’s Sunlight Colony late on Tuesday.

One of the three later succumbed to his injuries. (HT)
One of the three later succumbed to his injuries. (HT)

Police said that three policemen patrolling near Macchi Market caught Harsh, a resident of Sunlight Colony, around 11.15pm while he was attacking the three. They overpowered and disarmed him.

The three Sajid, Sahil, and Mayank, all 22, were rushed to All India Institute Of Medical Science. Sajid, a resident of Sangam Vihar, later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said that Harsh was drunk when he pulled out the knife and started stabbing the three. A case of murder has been registered against Harsh at the Sunlight Colony police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out