Tue, Aug 19, 2025
Man assaulted by brother in Delhi's Sangam Vihar over personal dispute

Published on: Aug 19, 2025 02:52 pm IST

The victim sustained lacerated wounds on his forehead and scalp, along with swelling on his left hand, and was admitted to Batra Hospital for medical treatment.

A personal dispute turned violent in Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Monday, when a 49-year-old man was assaulted by his younger brother and associates, police said.

According to Delhi Police, on Monday, a quarrel arising out of a personal dispute led to the assault of Mukesh Kumar Singhal (49) at Gali No. 9, Sangam Vihar, by Samshad alias Bhuri, his younger brother, and associates.

The victim sustained lacerated wounds on his forehead and scalp, along with swelling on his left hand, and was admitted to Batra Hospital for medical treatment, the Police said.

Following a PCR call, medical-legal certificate and the victim's statement, the police registered a case under Sections 110/3(5) BNS and 308 of the Indian Penal Code at Sangam Vihar Police Station.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, they added.

More details are awaited.

News / Cities / Delhi / Man assaulted by brother in Delhi's Sangam Vihar over personal dispute
