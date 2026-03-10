Man assaulted in road rage in South Delhi, 5 arrested

New Delhi: Police have arrested five men for allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old man when he objected to their reckless driving in south Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar, police said on Sunday. Police said a case has been registered based on the victim’s complaint.

Police identified the victim as Karan Kumar, a resident of Sarojini Nagar. Kumar was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, where he is reportedly stable. He sustained injuries to his face and neck during the scuffle.

The suspects are aged between 18 and 27 years, police said.

According to police, Kumar was travelling with his friends Rohan and Sahil in a car while returning home from Pillanji village. Near a hotel on the ground, a Glanza car driver allegedly hit their vehicle from behind after hitting a taxi. About five people were in the Glanza which was allegedly being driven recklessly, Kumar told police.

Soon after the collision, five to six youths travelling in the Glaza surrounded Kumar’s car, leading to a verbal altercation. When Karan attempted to leave, the accused allegedly stopped him on the road and assaulted him with kicks and punches, causing injuries to his face and neck, police said.

Police said a case has been registered based on the victim’s complaint. The accused have been identified and further investigation is underway.