Man beaten to death by drug peddler, sons over buying drugs

Gurugram: A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three suspects after an argument over buying marijuana in Kasan village of Manesar, police said on Saturday. A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three suspects after an argument over buying marijuana in Kasan village of Manesar. (Representational Image)

Investigators identified the deceased as Raja Kumar Jha, originally from Madhepur village in Madhubani district of Bihar. He lived in a rented accommodation with his brother Pintu Jha at Bans Kushla, IMT Manesar.

Investigators citing the allegations of the deceased person’s brother, said that Jha was a drug addict and had gone to Kasan at about 10am on Friday to buy marijuana from a drug peddler who was about 52 years old.

The brother alleged in his complaint that an argument broke out between Jha and the drug peddler who was accompanied by his two sons at their home in Kasan on the issue of purchasing the substance at a particular price, police said.

Inspector Devender Kumar, station house officer of IMT Manesar police station, said that the trio assaulted Jha and forced him to flee from the spot.

“Jha contacted his local friends Rahul Chauhan and Sonu later in the day and told them about the incident. The trio went to the peddler’s house in Kasan again at about 8pm. Chauhan confronted the suspects over assaulting his friend Jha,” he said.

Investigators said that the peddler was annoyed with the audacity of the trio and got hold of Jha and started assaulting him.

They said that the prime suspect’s two sons also joined him and dragged Jha inside their residential compound and assaulted him for several minutes. After Jha fell unconscious, they threw him out and threatened his two friends with dire consequences.

Investigators said that Jha’s friends took him to the Civil Hospital in Sector-10A where he died during treatment at about 1am on Saturday.

The SHO said that the crime branch team of Farrukhnagar was investigating the case and carrying out raids to nab the three suspects.

Based on the complaint of the deceased person’s brother, an FIR was registered against the three suspects under sections 34 (common intention) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at IMT Manesar police station on Saturday.