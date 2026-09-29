Man beaten to death, two injured over theft suspicion in Shahbad Dairy; 5 held
Police said the police control room received a call around 7am reporting that local residents had caught a few suspected thieves and were beating them up
A man was killed and two of his friends were injured after a group of people allegedly thrashed them on suspicion of theft in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy on Tuesday morning, police said.
Police have apprehended five people in connection with the case.
Police said they received a PCR call around 7am reporting that local residents had caught a few suspected thieves and were beating them up. A police team rushed to the spot and rescued the three men.
One of the injured, identified as Hasan Mangal, was declared dead at the hospital. The other two injured men are undergoing treatment, police said.
DCP (Outer North) Shobhit Saksena said five suspects involved in the assault/murder have been apprehended and a crime team inspected the spot. “Further action will be taken on the basis of facts, evidence and medical opinion/postmortem report,” Saksena said.
Police said Mangal was named in nine criminal cases and was a “bad character” at Narela Industrial Area police station. In police records, a bad character is someone with a history of crime whose activities must be tracked.
Police said the circumstances leading to the assault were being investigated. The exact cause of Mangal’s death will be established after the postmortem examination.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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