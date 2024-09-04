Man beats 100-year-old grandfather to death in argument over tenants

NEW DELHI The 100-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at Lok Nayak Hospital on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 30-year-old man assaulted his 100-year-old grandfather with a stick at his home in Adarsh Nagar as an argument over their property escalated on Monday, following which the grandfather succumbed to blunt force injuries on Tuesday morning, police said. The accused, Pradeep Kumar, is on the run, police said on Wednesday.

The accused lived off rental income from a property given by the grandfather, Bhoj Raj, and was angry at Raj for picking a quarrel with his tenants, police said. Following Raj’s death, Pradeep was booked for murder, they said.

An investigator said they were informed of the fight around 9pm on Monday, but found the house was locked, and locals informed them that Raj was admitted to a private hospital in the vicinity. “At the private hospital, the staff was informed that the man was shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital because of the nature of his injuries,” an investigator said.

At the hospital, Raj’s son Jaiveer Kumar told police that Raj had given him and his brother Suresh Kumar a house, each in Adarsh Nagar, adjacent to one another. Suresh’s son Pradeep was unemployed and lived off the rental income.

“It was revealed that the victim said something objectionable to the tenants and they went to complaint about it to Suresh and his son Pradeep,” the investigator, requesting anonymity, said.

On Monday night, Pradeep spoke with his grandfather about the issue, which took a violent turn. “Pradeep picked up a thick wooden stick lying nearby and attacked Raj multiple times with it. He collapsed at the spot,” the officer said.

Jaiveer, who lived in an adjacent house, took his father to the hospital. Suresh was not present at the time of the incident, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Meena said teams were formed to arrest Pradeep.