 Man beats 100-year-old grandfather to death in argument over tenants | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man beats 100-year-old grandfather to death in argument over tenants

ByHemani Bhandari
Sep 05, 2024 05:26 AM IST

The accused lived off rental income from a property given by the grandfather, Bhoj Raj, and was angry at Raj for picking a quarrel with his tenants

NEW DELHI

The 100-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at Lok Nayak Hospital on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The 100-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at Lok Nayak Hospital on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 30-year-old man assaulted his 100-year-old grandfather with a stick at his home in Adarsh Nagar as an argument over their property escalated on Monday, following which the grandfather succumbed to blunt force injuries on Tuesday morning, police said. The accused, Pradeep Kumar, is on the run, police said on Wednesday.

The accused lived off rental income from a property given by the grandfather, Bhoj Raj, and was angry at Raj for picking a quarrel with his tenants, police said. Following Raj’s death, Pradeep was booked for murder, they said.

An investigator said they were informed of the fight around 9pm on Monday, but found the house was locked, and locals informed them that Raj was admitted to a private hospital in the vicinity. “At the private hospital, the staff was informed that the man was shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital because of the nature of his injuries,” an investigator said.

At the hospital, Raj’s son Jaiveer Kumar told police that Raj had given him and his brother Suresh Kumar a house, each in Adarsh Nagar, adjacent to one another. Suresh’s son Pradeep was unemployed and lived off the rental income.

“It was revealed that the victim said something objectionable to the tenants and they went to complaint about it to Suresh and his son Pradeep,” the investigator, requesting anonymity, said.

On Monday night, Pradeep spoke with his grandfather about the issue, which took a violent turn. “Pradeep picked up a thick wooden stick lying nearby and attacked Raj multiple times with it. He collapsed at the spot,” the officer said.

Jaiveer, who lived in an adjacent house, took his father to the hospital. Suresh was not present at the time of the incident, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Meena said teams were formed to arrest Pradeep.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On