Man dies, family injured after car hits parked truck on KMP E-way

A 43-year-old man died, and his wife and two children were critically injured, after their car rear-ended an illegally parked container truck near the toll plaza on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Farrukhnagar, police said on Tuesday. An FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 285 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the BNS. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The incident took place around 10.45pm on Sunday, when the family was returning from Vrindavan to their home in Barota village of Sonepat. The deceased was identified as Ravinder Saini, and the injured as Neelam, 39, Anshika Saini, 16, and Dishant Saini, 14.

A senior police official said that Anshika, despite bleeding due to injuries, managed to crawl out of the mangled car trapped beneath the truck and signal for help. “She had banged on the driver’s door of the truck for help, but he didn’t come out. She turned towards the speeding traffic and waved to seek help. Four people travelling in a car stopped to help the family and alerted the toll plaza authorities as well as the police,” the officer said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said the truck driver fled the spot. “We seized the truck and will serve notice to the owner to provide the driver’s details to arrest him,” he said.

On a complaint from the deceased’s father, Dharambir Saini, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 285 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Farrukhnagar police station on Monday.

Saini worked as a supervisor in a garment manufacturing factory in Panipat, while Neelam was a homemaker. Anshika had cleared her Class 12 examination this year, and Dishant is a Class 9 student.

Investigators said that soon after the collision, ambulances and rescue personnel took the four of them to the Farrukhanagar health centre for medical attention. Doctors declared the man dead and referred his wife and the children to PGIMS Rohtak for better treatment due to their critical condition.

Begraj Saini, the deceased’s younger brother, said, “The spot where the accident took place was completely dark and on the left of the carriageway, due to which the majority of the traffic failed to spot it. The blood-soaked child, waving for help, attracted their attention.”