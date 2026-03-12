Man gets bail after arrest over sexually harassing teen in south Delhi, her family says she's 'feeling unsafe'

A 28-year-old man from Neb Sarai in south Delhi was arrested for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl who lives in the same neighbourhood on Tuesday evening, the police said on Wednesday. He was released on bail on Wednesday. Police said their control room received a call around 6pm on Tuesday, complaining that a girl had been sexually harassed by a man who stalked her on a scooter. (AFP/File)

Police said their control room received a call around 6pm on Tuesday, complaining that a girl had been sexually harassed by a man who stalked her on a scooter. Police visited the spot and recorded her statement.

The girl’s paternal uncle said that the incident took place around 5.30pm, when the girl, who had just finished her Class 10 board examinations, was on her way to drop her 10-year-old brother at his tuition class.

“The man came on a scooter; he was already following the girl for a few minutes and staring at her. Eventually, he came closer and caught hold of her hand and asked her to accompany him for 10 minutes. She raised the alarm, freed herself and ran back home,” he said.

The girl told her parents about the incident after which they started looking for the man.

“We called police and also started checking CCTV footage. We found that his scooter was parked about 400 metres from our house,” the uncle said.

A police officer said that about 150 people gathered outside the house of the accused, thrashed his father and started looking for him. “When we reached, the accused was on the terrace. He was apprehended,” a police officer said.

The family said that the group of people gathered for about an hour, demanding his immediate arrest.

Police said that the girl’s statement was recorded, her medical examination was conducted and a case was registered on charges of sexual harassment, stalking and wrongful confinement under the BNS and relevant sections of the Pocso Act.

The family said that the girl was feeling unsafe after he was granted bail. “He lives in the same neighbourhood and he is out now. She told us that the man had been stalking her for a few days. She is afraid to step out alone now,” the uncle said.

Police said that the girl was counselled on Tuesday night and will be regularly counselled. “She was feeling anxious but she felt better after counselling. The sessions will continue if she needs,” the officer cited above said.