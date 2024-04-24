Man hangs to death from under-construction flyover in Rohini

A 30-year-old man died by suicide by hanging himself from the under-construction urban extension road–II, which is a part of the Dwarka expressway, in Aman Vihar of Rohini on Wednesday morning, police said. A video of the incident, captured by a local, surfaced online, drawing commuters and locals to Rama Road, which is located below the flyover. (Representative photo)

Upon receiving the information around 6am, police and fire department officials pulled down the body and sent it for an autopsy, and later handed the body over to the person’s family.

“He was identified as a resident of Karala who used to work as a driver. No note was recovered from the body. An autopsy was conducted and the body was handed over to his relatives. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the matter,” a police officer said.

The police officer said: “Crime and forensic team were called to spot to take inspect it and take photographs.”

The deceased was identified with the help of documents found in his possession. He is survived by his parents, wife and a three-month-old child, police said.

“Preliminary probe and questioning of his family members revealed that the man had been unemployed for a while, due to which he was upset. It’s suspected that he walked to the flyover and used the space between two slabs to tie the rope and hang himself,” a second police officer said.

Rajesh Kumar, a local who resides in the slums close to the flyover, said: “The flyover hasn’t even been inaugurated. When it was spotted in the morning, we all gathered and saw the entire operation. We will remember this incident whenever we see the flyover.”

Man kills self due to health problems

In another incident, a 59-year-old man died by suicide due to health problems and his body was found on the railway tracks under the Akshardham flyover on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police, upon being informed of the incident, found the body dismembered with abrasion marks on the chest. He was identified as a resident of Patparganj and a husband of a former councillor. The body sent for a post-mortem examination.

Inquiry revealed that he was suffering from a prostate issue and underwent an operation. In a suicide note, he cited depression and said no one else was responsible for the extreme step, police said. He is survived by his wife and children. He used to run a construction material supply business, police said.