Man held for making fake RTO websites

A 30-year-old Ghaziabad resident has been arrested for creating fake websites of different regional transport offices and duping people of money to the tune of ₹70 lakh. Police said the man, Kapil Tyagi, lived in Raj Nagar Extension, and duped at least 3,300 people through the fake websites.

Deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell) KPS Malhotra said police on October 2 received a complaint from the director of the ministry of road transport and highways about these fake websites. The official informed the police that there were several such websites all claiming to represent different RTOs and duping people by promising them RTO-related services.

DCP Malhotra said police registered a case and traced the bank accounts to which the money was credited by victims. “Analysis of information and documents led to the arrest of accused Kapil Tyagi from his house in Raj Nagar Extension,” Malhotra said, adding that Tyagi, is originally from Muzaffarnagar and has studied up to Class 12.